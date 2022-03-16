Friends, start your engines! A massive new entertainment venue is opening in Edmonton this spring, complete with a three-level go-cart track.

Speeders Racing Edmonton says the new location — the second for the company — will have a full restaurant and bar, six duckpin bowling lanes, three axe throwing lanes, and an arcade featuring 35 of the newest most popular games. Whoa!

“We are SO EXCITED,” they shard in a Facebook post. “We can’t wait for you to join us to eat, play and RACE!”

Speeders Edmonton opened its first location in the city back in 2011, so we are excited to see it start to expand!

Its first location is in a 49,000 square foot building, so you know this second spot will be just as impressive.