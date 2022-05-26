Sneak peek of the massive new Speeders Edmonton location (PHOTOS)

It’s one of Edmonton’s most anticipated business openings this year, and we have a sneak peek of the massive new Speeders Edmonton Raceway location. Buckle up!

Announced earlier this year, the huge entertainment venue in northwest Edmonton flexes hard with its three-level go-kart track, shipped from Europe.

The cart is illuminated with lights on the sides of the nearly 1,000-foot-long track, with its highest point of the track being a cool 20 feet in the air. How wicked!

We were given a chance to get behind the wheel of one of the karts and test out the track, and wow, do you ever ZIP along it. Once you complete one lap, you’re going to want to go over and over again.

You might also like: There’s a pizza named after Connor McDavid and it’s a must-try (PHOTOS)

Orville Peck, The National part of STACKED Edmonton Folk Music Fest lineup

A Look Inside: A $10M Alberta home with a basketball court and hockey arena (PHOTOS)

Up to 10 karts can be on the adult track at once, with 32 karts available for adults and 12 carts for the junior track.

The six duckpin bowling lanes each have their own screen where you can choose what kind of game of bowling you want to play. We went with the Angry Birds option, but the idea of being able to play a video game version of bowling? Amazing.

The finishing touches were still being put on it during our visit, but the venue will also have three virtual screened axe throwing rooms with moving targets, the first of its kind to open in all of Canada. Go Edmonton!

“It’s casual, it’s social, it’s fun,” said Brandon Johnson, one of the owners of Speeders Edmonton. “The whole experience is immersive, it’ll be a fun and exciting place to be at. It’s better in every way than our existing track.”

If the go-karts, axe throwing and bowling aren’t enough for you, there will also be 35 games to play right near the restaurant and bar area. The restaurant is complete with a full commercial kitchen, and there will be seating for about 100 people.

As for when the new Speeders Edmonton Raceway location is ready to welcome eager customers, the exact opening date has not been cemented yet. However, Johnsons says sometime in June, and hopefully “early June.”

So, there you have it. This venue will certainly be a must-visit this summer once its doors open. Sure the go-kart track is the jewel of the location, but we can not wait to try out the virtually screened axe throwing. That sounds out of this world!