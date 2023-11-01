7 roundtrip flights under $300 from YEG to somewhere warm this winter
With snow already falling in the city, the weather has us plotting our escape to someplace hot and sunny. Thankfully, there are several roundtrip flight options out of Edmonton that won’t totally break the bank.
For less than $300 roundtrip, you could be sitting beachside this winter instead of scraping a thick layer of ice off your windshield. That’s less than your monthly car payment, and your future self will thank you.
Cancun, Mexico
Airline: Flair
When: November 25 to December 4
Cost: $215
Houston, Texas
Airline: Air Canada
When: December 2 to 9
Cost: $290
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
Airline: Flair
When: November 30 to December 7
Cost: $300
Palm Springs, California
Airline: WestJet
When: December 15 to 24
Cost: $281
Phoenix, Arizona
Airline: WestJet
When: December 14 to 22
Cost: $239
Orlando, Florida
Airline: WestJet
When: January 22 to 28
Cost: $239
Las Vegas, Nevada
Airline: Flair
When: December 18 to 24
Cost: $196