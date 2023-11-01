NewsTravel Deals

7 roundtrip flights under $300 from YEG to somewhere warm this winter

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
Nov 1 2023, 4:21 pm
ESB Professional/Shutterstock │ SVongpra/Shutterstock

With snow already falling in the city, the weather has us plotting our escape to someplace hot and sunny. Thankfully, there are several roundtrip flight options out of Edmonton that won’t totally break the bank.

For less than $300 roundtrip, you could be sitting beachside this winter instead of scraping a thick layer of ice off your windshield. That’s less than your monthly car payment, and your future self will thank you.

Cancun, Mexico

SVongpra/Shutterstock

Airline: Flair
When: November 25 to December 4
Cost: $215

Houston, Texas

roundtrip flights Edmonton

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Airline: Air Canada
When: December 2 to 9
Cost: $290

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Hello Cinthia/Shutterstock

Airline: Flair
When: November 30 to December 7
Cost: $300

Palm Springs, California

Deliris/Shutterstock

Airline: WestJet
When: December 15 to 24
Cost: $281

Phoenix, Arizona

roundtrip flights Edmonton

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Airline: WestJet
When: December 14 to 22
Cost: $239

Orlando, Florida

ESB Professional/Shutterstock

Airline: WestJet
When: January 22 to 28
Cost: $239

Las Vegas, Nevada

roundtrip flights Edmonton

randy andy/Shutterstock

Airline: Flair
When: December 18 to 24
Cost: $196

Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Allison StephenAllison Stephen
+ News
+ Travel Deals
