7 roundtrip flights under $300 from YEG to somewhere warm this winter

With snow already falling in the city, the weather has us plotting our escape to someplace hot and sunny. Thankfully, there are several roundtrip flight options out of Edmonton that won’t totally break the bank.

For less than $300 roundtrip, you could be sitting beachside this winter instead of scraping a thick layer of ice off your windshield. That’s less than your monthly car payment, and your future self will thank you.

Cancun, Mexico

Airline: Flair

When: November 25 to December 4

Cost: $215

Houston, Texas

Airline: Air Canada

When: December 2 to 9

Cost: $290

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

Airline: Flair

When: November 30 to December 7

Cost: $300

Palm Springs, California

Airline: WestJet

When: December 15 to 24

Cost: $281

Phoenix, Arizona

Airline: WestJet

When: December 14 to 22

Cost: $239

Orlando, Florida

Airline: WestJet

When: January 22 to 28

Cost: $239

Las Vegas, Nevada

Airline: Flair

When: December 18 to 24

Cost: $196