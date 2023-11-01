Uh oh: Canadians can no longer share their Disney+ passwords

Canadians won’t be able to share their Disney+ passwords anymore.
Following Netflix’s lead, Disney’s streaming platform has cracked down on account sharing in Canada.
In an email sent to subscribers on Wednesday, the streaming service updated members on its new cheaper tiers as well as its updated Subscriber Agreement.
In September, Disney+ announced pricing and policy changes would be coming to the platform as of November 1 — and they weren’t kidding.
- You might also like:
- Glaze 'n blaze: Seth Rogen will be a judge on a new competitive pottery show
- "This film was painful": Indigenous actress from Canada slams "Killers of the Flower Moon"
- Tubi launching tons of new free content like a Bob Ross channel
As of today (November 1), subscribers can no longer mooch accounts off family or friends, if you don’t live under the same roof.
As part of the company’s “New Clause 2J” policy, unless otherwise permitted by your service tier, users “may not share your subscription outside of your household.” The service considers a “household” to mean the “collection of devices associated with your primary personal residence that are used by the individuals who reside therein.”
The move comes after Netflix officially shut down password sharing in February, which was met with anger by Canadians who cancelled their subscriptions in droves.