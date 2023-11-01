Uh oh: Canadians can no longer share their Disney+ passwords

Canadians won’t be able to share their Disney+ passwords anymore.

Following Netflix’s lead, Disney’s streaming platform has cracked down on account sharing in Canada.

In an email sent to subscribers on Wednesday, the streaming service updated members on its new cheaper tiers as well as its updated Subscriber Agreement.

In September, Disney+ announced pricing and policy changes would be coming to the platform as of November 1 — and they weren’t kidding.

As of today (November 1), subscribers can no longer mooch accounts off family or friends, if you don’t live under the same roof.