Speedy speakers: Edmonton is the fastest-talking city in Canada

A new study looking into the rate of speech at which Canadians talk has been released, and we are a little surprised to see that Edmonton made the top of the list.

Have you ever been told that you speak too fast? Preply, an online tutoring platform, analyzed the 10 most-populated Canadian cities and pored over YouTube data to analyze speech rates, revealing the fastest- and slowest-speaking parts of the country.

“When it comes to well-known cities in Canada, Edmonton, the capital of Alberta, may not be at the top of the list – but it is at the top of ours for the fastest-speaking cities in the country,” Preply wrote.

After breaking down the data, it was revealed that people in Edmonton spoke, on average, 210.54 words per minute (WPM).

Preply said this could be attributed to two sports podcasts it analyzed, Edmonton Elks and Edmonton Sports Talk, which are both sports podcasts.

“It is no secret that discussing a sport can rouse excitement and enthusiasm, which could have contributed to Edmonton’s speedy speech.”

It continued, adding the Edmonton Elks video came out on top as the fastest, with the people in the video speaking at 265.5 WPM.

Ottawa came in second place, with people speaking 191.43 WPM on average. In third place was Winnipeg, scoring 189.35 WPM. Finally, in fourth place was Calgary, with its speakers chatting 181.47 WPM.

The slowest talkers? Those would be people living in Toronto, Brampton, Mississauga and Vancouver.

The average speech rate among all Canadian cities was pegged at 175.6 words per minute. Alberta, unsurprisingly, is the fastest-talking province at an average of 196 WPM, according to the data.

What do you think of this list? Does it sound accurate to you? Let us know in the comments.