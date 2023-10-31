"I was numb": Ontario couple married for 45 years wins $1M lottery

The traditional 45th-anniversary gift is sapphire but one lucky Ontario couple will have to make do with $1 million instead.

Leoncio and Myrna Santos of Oshawa matched all seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the September 23 Lotto 6/49 draw and won one million big ones.

Leoncio and Myrna have been married for 45 years and said they are regular lottery players and always say yes to Encore, OLG tells Daily Hive.

“I discovered the win after seeing an email from OLG. I was shocked,” Leoncio shared while at the OLG Prize Centre to pick up their winnings. “I had to log out and back in – I didn’t believe it. I was numb.”

Leoncio woke his wife to tell her the big news, but she was still half asleep and couldn’t process it entirely. “I told him to count the zeroes – my eyes were still foggy myself,” said Myrna.

The parents and grandparents said their windfall hasn’t quite sunk in yet. “We are thankful for this blessing,” Myrna said.

The newly minted millionaire couple says they plan on consulting some trusted advisors to invest. Myrna wants to plan some travel, while Leoncio looks forward to a comfortable retirement.

According to OLG, Encore offers 22 ways to win and can be played in conjunction with most lottery games for an extra $1. There is an Encore draw every day.

Leoncio and Myrna Santos purchased their life-changing winning ticket on OLG’s website.