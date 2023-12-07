Rock'N Tofu: Korean comfort food restaurant opens in Edmonton

A brand-new restaurant offering Korean comfort food has just opened in Edmonton.

Rock’N Tofu has opened up on Calgary Trail NW and promises diners a unique Korean culinary experience in the heart of Edmonton.

The menu offers so much Korean comfort food, including customizable Soon Tofu Soups, where you can select from a choice of meats, seafood and veggies as well as your preferred spice level.

Rock’N Tofu also serves up Hot Stone Bibimbap with delicious toppings, including Bulgogi Beef, Spicy Pork, BBQ Chicken or Kimchi.

It’s not all soups and rice bowls. The menu has some unique dishes, such as raw marinated crab and spicy black cod, to get your hands on.

Edmonton already has some fantastic Korean restaurants in the city, and with its impressive menu, Rock’N Tofu might just be up there with the best.

Address: 2920 Calgary Trail NW #104, Edmonton

Instagram