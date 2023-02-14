A new airline just expanded to Edmonton and the perks look AWESOME

Edmontonians now have a more enjoyable option when it comes to flights into Toronto.

Porter Airlines, a regional airline based in Toronto, announced this morning that it had begun airline service between Edmonton and Toronto. The airline promises a “generous” passenger experience, complete with complimentary beer, wine, premium snacks and WiFi.

Even better, you won’t have to squeeze between two strangers in the middle seat because of two-by-two seating arrangements on the 132-seat planes.

“The Toronto-Edmonton route is an opportunity for us to introduce Porter’s elevated economy travel experience to the Edmonton community,” said Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of Porter Airlines.

You might also like: Bruce Springsteen just added a bunch of Canadian shows to his international tour

Death of five-week-old baby in Edmonton now a homicide investigation

Dave Grohl's Super Bowl commercial is a thank-you note to all things Canadian (VIDEO)

“What Porter offers sets us apart from other airlines in North America by treating economy passengers with a level of respect and service that they won’t find anywhere else.”

Service between Toronto and Edmonton begins today with one daily non-stop return flight and will increase to three daily flights by May 1. According to the Porter Airlines website, a roundtrip ticket will run you approximately $400 for the base fare.

Edmonton is the latest destination added to Porter’s network. Ottawa, Montreal and Vancouver launched earlier this month.

Porter will add service to Calgary and Halifax later this month.

The announcement comes a day after WestJet announced an enormous expansion of non-stop routes out of YEG. The airport experienced massive growth in 2022, and growth will likely continue this year with the new routes and other expansion projects.