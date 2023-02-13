WestJet just added a whole bunch of new flights out of Edmonton

Edmonton International Airport just keeps getting busier and busier.

WestJet just added two additional US flights out of YEG, more domestic routes, and increased the frequency of some of its most popular domestic destinations.

This summer, you’ll be able to fly non-stop to Seattle or Minneapolis/St. Paul three times per week, according to AeroRoutes.

Flights into Ottawa will double their 2019 levels when trips into the nation’s capital increase from two to six flights per week.

Other added domestic flights include direct routes to Charlottetown, Moncton, Montreal, Penticton, and London, Ontario.

Additionally, after May 1, WestJet flights into Nanaimo will become two weekly flights year-round.

Flights into Winnipeg will increase from five to seven weekly trips, flights to Vancouver will increase from 37 to 42 flights, and flights to Halifax will increase from six to seven weekly.

Ready to plan your summer vacation? Check out all of WestJet’s new flights here.