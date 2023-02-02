The busiest day at YEG in 2022 was one that might surprise you

Edmonton International Airport enjoyed a massive year of growth in 2022 as travellers sought relief from being cooped up following two years of pandemic measures.

YEG increased flights, welcomed brand-new airlines, and more than doubled passenger numbers from 2021 – making it the largest increase in passenger numbers year-over-year the airport has ever seen.

Last year’s numbers show the airport served 5.85 million passengers (a 109% increase over 2021) and supported 97,496 total aircraft movements (a 38% increase).

Although the Christmas season is often the busiest travel period of the year, the busiest day at YEG was August 22, with 29,660 passengers flying in and out of the airport.

Additionally, YEG expanded its list of destinations last year to include Moncton, Charlottetown, Nashville, and Tucson, eliminating the need for layovers or a drive to the Calgary airport. YEG also welcomed a brand-new airline, Lynx Air, to its network.

Travellers were also introduced to a virtual security queue last year, making the whole process much faster. The new system, dubbed YEG EXPRESS, allows passengers to reserve a timeslot at Central Security and jump to the front of the line, with appointments being scheduled online in advance or at the airport upon arrival.

Not only did commercial air traffic take off in 2022, cargo at Edmonton International Airport saw a 7.2% increase, with 52,000 tonnes of cargo moved in addition to a 47,000 square metre expansion to the cargo portion of YEG.

As for what’s in store this year, construction will start on a 627-acre solar farm to help power the airport as part of their net zero by 2040 objective. The energy produced by the farm will be enough to power 27,000 households. Additionally, efforts will continue to make the airport as barrier-free and accessible as possible.