Death of five-week-old baby in Edmonton now a homicide investigation

Homicide detectives are investigating following the suspicious death of a five-week-old baby in Edmonton.

An investigation began by members of the Edmonton Police Child Protection Section after the baby was brought to Stollery Children’s Hospital via ambulance on February 5.

“The infant was in medical distress and was immediately admitted to the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit,” police said in a release.

You might also like: Man found dead at a popular ice climb in Banff National Park

Canadians could finally get cheaper internet options thanks to new CRTC policy directive

Controversial author Jordan B. Peterson is coming to Rogers Place

Homicide detectives took over the investigation after the baby died on February 8.

An autopsy has been conducted, and further tests will determine the cause and manner of death, according to police.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567.