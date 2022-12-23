The huge snow maze at the Oilers fan park in the downtown core opens to the public this weekend, and we got a sneak peek at what it will look like.

OEG Sports & Entertainment announced earlier this month that a massive snow maze will open at the park.

The 75’x75’ maze, aptly titled “Snow Way Out,” will of course be Oilers-themed and will include a locker room, a snow slide, fire pits, hot chocolate, snacks, and a spot for the perfect holiday Insta moment.

The walls of the maze will be 6 ft tall and 3 ft deep, so it will be hard to navigate for many of us!

Snow Way Out was set to open on December 23; however, due to the extreme cold that has blanketed the city most of this week, its grand opening has been bumped to Saturday, December 24.

You can nab tickets at ICEDistrict.com or Ticketmaster.

The fan park is located in an area east of Rogers Place between 102 Street and 101 Street, which was the former site of the Baccarat Casino.

The ICE District is also holding a ton of holiday events this holiday break, including a Santa tracker skate on December 24 as well as a Christmas Day family skate.

Be sure to pack your own skates though – skate rentals are not currently available in ICE District Plaza.

Another thing to keep you busy over the holidays is the Edmonton Oilers 2022 Skills Competition on December 28.