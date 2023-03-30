"I hate these days": Oilers share trade call GM Holland made to Tyson Barrie

The Edmonton Oilers significantly boosted their blue line in a pre-NHL Trade Deadline swap with the Nashville Predators.

But it certainly came at an expense.

Tyson Barrie was optioned alongside prospect Reid Schaefer, a first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, and a fourth-round selection in 2024, to the Nashville Predators in exchange for fellow blueliner Mattias Ekholm on February 28.

He apparently took the news well, according to a conversation between general manager Ken Holland and the outgoing Barrie, captured by Oilers+.

“Tyson, I traded you to Nashville,” Holland started on the call. “I want to thank you for everything that you’ve done for us. I hate these days. You’re a good man and a good part of our team, but we’re getting Ekholm… You’re going to Nashville and Ekholm is coming here, and they’re getting a couple first-round picks.”

“Okay… well, obviously I’m disappointed,” replied Barrie, who since has nine points (three goals, six assists) in 15 games in Nashville and 52 points (13 goals, 39 assists) in 76 games between Nashville and Edmonton. “I wanted to see it through here, but I understand your guy’s needs and I hope it works out for you guys. I appreciate everything Ken. It’s been a pleasure getting to work for you and I wish you all the best.

“Same with you. I wish you the very best and thank you for everything. You’ve been a big part of our team. Thank you. On and off the ice. The leadership role and on the ice. Thank you. I know you just want to get the news, and good luck,” Holland finished.

Barrie, who’d been with the Oilers for parts of three seasons, penned a heartfelt goodbye to the city after the trade.

“Oh man… feeling very grateful for the time we got to spend in Edmonton,” Barrie wrote in an Instagram post. “We made so many great memories with our family and have added life long friends! Thanks for all the kind words and love along the way! Stoked to be joining Nashville and for the new adventures ahead!”

Edmonton has been one of the league’s hottest teams since the trade, logging an 11-2-1 record in 14 contests. The Oilers sit third in the Pacific Division, three points back of the Vegas Golden Knights for first in both the division and Western Conference.

Barrie’s Predators are in the thick of things, too.

Nashville trails the Winnipeg Jets by three points for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the West, with two fewer games played.