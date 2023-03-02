Former Oilers blueliner Barrie drops gracious note to Edmonton after trade

Nashville Predators defenceman Tyson Barrie thanked the city of Edmonton in a heartfelt goodbye note to fans posted to Instagram on Wednesday.

Barrie was part of the package the Edmonton Oilers sent to the Predators in exchange for fellow blueliner Mattias Ekholm.

“Oh man… feeling very grateful for the time we got to spend in Edmonton,” Barrie wrote. “We made so many great memories with our family and have added life long friends! Thanks for all the kind words and love along the way! Stoked to be joining Nashville and for the new adventures ahead!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyson Barrie (@tysonbarrie4)

He was moved alongside prospect Reid Schaefer, a first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, and a fourth-round selection in 2024 in exchange for Ekholm.

“We are excited to add one of the NHL’s most consistent offensive producers from the blueline in Tyson Barrie to our roster and a talented forward with high upside in Reid Schaefer to our ever-growing prospect pool with this trade,” Predators general manager David Poile said, according to the team’s website.

Barrie spent parts of three seasons in Edmonton from 2020-23.

The 31-year-old had 132 points (25 goals, 107 assists) in 190 career games with the Oilers, including 43 points (10 goals, 33 assists) in 61 games before being optioned to the Predators — which led all Edmonton rearguards.

Barrie has 478 points (105 goals, 373 assists) in 744 games over parts of 12 seasons in the NHL. Since his first full NHL season in 2013-14, his 465 points (103 goals, 362 assists) are the seventh-most among defencemen.