Edmonton Oilers just dropped a Lululemon collection (PHOTOS)

You can now rep athletic wear while touting the Edmonton Oilers thanks to a Lululemon collaboration that just dropped.

On Thursday, the Ice District Authentics Facebook page announced the collaboration between the team and the Vancouver-founded technical athletic apparel company.

You can nab some popular lululemon pieces like the City Sweat Pullover Hoodie, the Luon Define Jacket, and the Scuba Full-Zip Jacket.

You can buy the Edmonton Oilers and Lululemon collection at the team’s flagship store, in-venue at tonight’s game, or online.

Prices for the clothing range from $99.99 to $154.99.