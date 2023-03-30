Edmonton Oilers just dropped a Lululemon collection (PHOTOS)

You can now rep athletic wear while touting the Edmonton Oilers thanks to a Lululemon collaboration that just dropped.
On Thursday, the Ice District Authentics Facebook page announced the collaboration between the team and the Vancouver-founded technical athletic apparel company.
You can nab some popular lululemon pieces like the City Sweat Pullover Hoodie, the Luon Define Jacket, and the Scuba Full-Zip Jacket.
You can buy the Edmonton Oilers and Lululemon collection at the team’s flagship store, in-venue at tonight’s game, or online.
Prices for the clothing range from $99.99 to $154.99.