Only three active players have scored 300 goals faster than Oilers' Draisaitl

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl has officially nabbed his 300th NHL snipe.

And he’s the fourth-fastest active skater to accomplish the feat.

“Leon’s one of a kind,” Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft told media postgame.

One of four now, too.

Only Sidney Crosby (622 games) of the Pittsburgh Penguins, Steven Stamkos (550) of the Tampa Bay Lightning, and Alex Ovechkin (473) of the Washington Capitals were quicker off the draw than that of Draisaitl, who nabbed his feat in 630 games played — all with the Oilers.

Leon Draisaitl became the fifth player to score 300 goals with the @EdmontonOilers, joining Wayne Gretzky, Jari Kurri, Glenn Anderson and Mark Messier.#NHLStats: https://t.co/cRAoqkOFA4 pic.twitter.com/5FjYyR7q5p — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 28, 2023

“Pass-first 50-goal scorer,” Edmonton forward Zach Hyman offered onsite reporters, referencing the fact that Draisaitl was voted the league’s top disher in a recent NHLPA poll.

“That’s what he is. He’s one of the few. Connor’s probably right up there too. Those guys are elite playmakers, but they’re just so good they can score 50 too. Sixty, in Connor’s case, too. Crazy.”

Yes, Connor McDavid.

But the Edmonton Oilers captain isn’t among the fastest to 300.

Not yet, anyway.

McDavid, who is sitting on 299 net denters through 561 career skates, still found a way to hit another milestone, however. He is the first skater since 1995-96 to reach the 140-point plateau, knocking in 60 goals and 80 assists through 74 games this season.

Another day, another #NHLStat on Connor McDavid. McDavid became the 10th different player in NHL history to record 140 points in a campaign and the first since 1995-96 when both Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr achieved the feat. #NHLStats: https://t.co/cRAoqkO7Kw pic.twitter.com/wNDqS9xB5I — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 28, 2023

He’s just the 10th different player in NHL history to do so, and the first since Mario Lemieux netted 161 points (69 goals, 92 assists) and Jaromir Jagr added an additional 149 points (62 goals, 87 assists) for Pittsburgh.

McDavid is also the first since the aforementioned Penguins, and seventh in total, to post a 60-goal, 80-assist effort in a single season.

Like Draisaitl, McDavid was highly regarded in the NHLPA poll. He was voted most impactful forward in a must-win game by 626 NHLers surveyed.

McDavid paces the NHL with his 140 points.

Draisaitl sits second overall with 114 points (46 goals, 68 assists), a dozen up on Nikita Kucherov of the Lightning for third place.