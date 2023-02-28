Oilers boost blue line by trading for Ekholm from Predators

Mattias Ekholm is now a member of the Edmonton Oilers.

The Oilers acquired the 6’4″, 215-pound rearguard from the Nashville Predators in exchange for blueliner Tyson Barrie, prospect Reid Schaefer, a first-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, and a fourth-round selection in 2024, according to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman.

Hearing EDM & NASH working on a Mattias Ekholm deal. Talks intensifying — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 28, 2023

Ekholm, 32, is in the first season of a four-year contract with an annual average value of $6.25 million.

He has 18 points (five goals, 13 assists) in 57 games, and averages 21:44 of ice time — second-most amongst all Predators blueliners.

It's Ekholm and a sixth to EDM

To NASH it's Tyson Barrie, Reid Schaefer, a first this year and a fourth. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) February 28, 2023

Edmonton had previously been linked to a handful of other defencemen, including Jakob Chychrun of the Arizona Coyotes, Vladislav Gavrikov of the Columbus Blue Jackets, and Joel Edmundson of the Montreal Canadiens.

Ekholm, a stay-at-home type, has 268 points (62 goals, 206 assists) in 719 games over parts of 12 seasons in Nashville.

He’s involved in the second trade of the day for the Oilers, who also moved forward Jesse Puljujarvi to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for Finnish prospect Patrik Puistola.