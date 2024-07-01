Oilers re-sign Mattias Janmark to multi-year contract

The parade of free agent signings continues for the Edmonton Oilers as they are bringing back one of their playoff heroes on a multi-year extension.

Just moments after it was confirmed that the team would be bringing Jeff Skinner into the fold, Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reported that the Oilers have also found a way to sign Mattias Janmark to a three-year extension that carries an AAV of $1.45 million.

#Oilers are also retaining Mattias Janmark: 3 years x $1.45 mil. The Janitor gets some term. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 1, 2024

While he might not be the most exciting signing, Janmark proved to be an essential piece to an Oilers team that came within one win of the Stanley Cup. Alongside Connor Brown, who was also re-signed today, the Swedish veteran made up a deadly penalty-kill group that was among the NHL’s very best in the postseason. He also managed to score the team’s only goal in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Janmark had just four goals and 12 points throughout 71 regular-season games with the Oilers last year but managed to bump that production up in the playoffs with three goals and six points in 23 games.

This seems to be the last bit of business the Oilers had to tidy up regarding UFAs that were on the team last season. Edmonton has also managed to retain Brown, Corey Perry, and Calvin Pickard.

Warren Foegele inked a deal with the LA Kings this morning and, while he remains unsigned, it seems unlikely that Adam Henrique will be returning to the Oilers on another contract.

The Oilers are also bringing back depth defenceman Troy Stecher, according to a report from Rick Dhaliwal.

Troy Stecher signing back with Oilers — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) July 1, 2024

We’ll see if the janitor can keep the Alberta capital clean for three more seasons.