Oilers bringing back Corey Perry on a one-year contract

The Edmonton Oilers are bringing veteran pest Corey Perry back into the fold for one more season.

After joining the team in January this past season and putting up 13 points in 38 games with the Oilers, Perry inked a one-year deal with the team that carries a cap hit of $1.4 million.

This is an increase in the $775,000 cap hit he carried with the Oilers last season.

COREY'S COMING BACK❗️ The #Oilers have re-signed forward Corey Perry to a one-year, $1.4 million contract.#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/9HUjijmZmO — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) July 1, 2024

At the age of 39, the fact that Perry is signing on for another season is a bit of a surprising move. He is well within retirement age for an NHL player and though he may still bring lots of veteran experience within the locker room, it’s clear that he has lost a fair amount of his footspeed.

An AAV over $1 million is also a headscratcher as he did wind up being a regular in the press box over the postseason, sitting out six games throughout the playoffs as a healthy scratch. Perry’s production also took a hit in the playoffs as he managed just a goal and two assists in 17 games.

Perry will join forward Connor Brown and goaltender Calvin Pickard as members of last year’s Oilers squad who have signed on for another season. The only remaining players who could find their way back are Mattias Janmark and Adam Henrique.

Warren Foegele has already bolted for the West Coast, signing on with the LA Kings earlier today.

As for where Perry will slot in on the Oilers lineup next season, the former Hart Trophy winner is almost assuredly going to be in the bottom-six and could wind up being the team’s 13th forward on many nights.