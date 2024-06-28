Oilers re-sign goalie Calvin Pickard to cheap two-year contract

Calvin Pickard will be back with the Edmonton Oilers.

The 32-year-old goaltender, who wound up stealing the backup role from Jack Campbell last season, has signed a two-year contract extension worth $1 million annually.

The deal, which was first reported by Kevin Weekes and Frank Seravalli, is now official.

Welcome back, Picks 🙌 The #Oilers have signed goaltender Calvin Pickard to a two-year contract extension with an AAV of $1 million. pic.twitter.com/8QzJWt8EHQ — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) June 28, 2024

Pickard joined the Oilers as a free agent ahead of the 2022-23 season on a two-year, two-way contract. He was viewed as a solid third-string goaltender who would be capable of stepping up and playing NHL games if need be, and he certainly lived up to the bill.

Though Pickard didn’t appear in any games with the Oilers in 2022-23, he was called up in early November this past season due to the struggles of Jack Campbell. Most felt his call up would be temporary, but he played so well whenever called upon that he wound up remaining in the NHL for the rest of the season.

Pickard wound up appearing in 23 games for the Oilers, registering a 2.45 goals against average (GAA) along with a .909 save percentage (SV%) and a 12-7-1 record. He also made appearances three playoff outings, where he put forth a 2.21 GAA and a .915 SV%.