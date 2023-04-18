Oilers playoffs 50/50 with wicked extras balloons to $1.7M

The multi-day Edmonton Oilers 50/50 ballooned to more than $1.7 million Monday evening just before Game 1 against the LA Kings.

The 50/50 raffle is in support of the Ben Stelter Fund and the Alberta Cancer Foundation, and this go-around there are a ton of perks, like those that purchase $25 or more in 50/50 tickets will receive one of three Oilers collectible cups to be picked up at participating Safeway and Sobeys locations.

Those who claim their cups can enter an additional contest for a chance to win $10,000.

You might also like: Google searches for Connor McDavid are spiking and this is what people are looking for

There's a new mural filled with TONS of celebrities at Rogers Place

Connor McDavid just spilled on his favourite Edmonton restaurants

There is also an Oilers Playoff Bonus Raffle which provides an option to purchase a $20 Playoff Bonus raffle ticket for a chance to win a growing jackpot to be drawn on June 19—after the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. As of 7:45 pm on April 17, that total was past $400,000.

Those who buy $100 or more in 50/50 tickets will receive $25 off Boston Pizza and a $25 Sports Bet from Play Alberta.

The multi-day raffle started at 9 am on April 13 and runs until 11 pm after Game 2 of the Oilers first-round playoff series.

We can not wait for this playoff run here in YEG, and we’ll certainly be checking out the new Rogers Place mural along with the newest watch party location at the Oilers Fan Park.