Google searches for Connor McDavid are spiking and this is what people are looking for

The first round of playoffs for the Edmonton Oilers is mere days away, and people are again turning to Google to find everything out about Connor McDavid.

We turned to Google Trends and put in the Oilers captain’s name to see the public interest over the past five years from Canadians, and it lowkey looks like the search interest for Mariah Carey whenever December arrives each year.

Below is the interest over time for McDavid, with high spikes during the spring of 2019 during the playoff qualifying round against the Chicago Blackhawks, the spring of 2021 playoffs against the Winnipeg Jets, and last year’s playoff run as well against the LA Kings, Calgary Flames and Colorado Avalanche.

By the looks of the trends, McDavid is once again on the rise, right on cue for another round of playoffs for the Oilers.

Some of the breakout searches over the past month regarding McDavid were “McDavid suspension,” “McDavid brother,” and “McDavid goals this season.” The top related topics involved the National Hockey League, Edmonton, Leon Draisatil, and Connor Bedard.

We can not wait for the playoffs to start here in YEG, and we’ll certainly be checking out the new Rogers Place mural along with the newest watch party location at the Oilers Fan Park.