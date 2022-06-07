Oilers season over as Avalanche head to Stanley Cup Final

The Colorado Avalanche are heading to the Stanley Cup Final.

The Edmonton Oilers battled hard, but they couldn’t muster a win with their season on the line.

Artturi Lehkonen scored in overtime as the Colorado Avalanche beat the Oilers 6-5 in overtime to sweep their Western Conference Finals matchup.

Lehkonen with the game-winner to send the Avalanche to the Stanley Cup Final. After review, it's deemed a good goal. The Oilers season is over. pic.twitter.com/ICcOCwLGGS — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) June 7, 2022

It’s the second straight year where Lekhonen has scored a Conference Finals clinching overtime winner.

Last season, he sent the Montreal Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Finals with a Game 6 overtime winner against the Vegas Golden Knights.

He added two other assists for three points total against the Oilers on Monday night.

The stars were shining in this matchup. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon narrowly outdueled Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid, with the Avs duo combining for six points en route to the victory.

Makar in particular was at his best tonight, scoring once and adding four assists, including a primary assist on the game-winner.

He becomes only the seventh defenceman ever to register at least five points in a single playoff game.

Only Bobby Orr and Brian Leetch hit 50 career playoff points faster than Makar, who accomplished the feat in 49 games tonight.

MacKinnon also tied the game 4-4 late in the third period, about 10 minutes after Zach Hyman gave the Oilers a 4-2 lead earlier in the frame.

This is the first time Edmonton has been swept in a series since the Dallas Stars beat them in four straight games during the 1999 Western Conference quarterfinals.

Whether you cheer for the Oilers or not, you have to feel for Leon Draisaitl. He just put on a performance for the ages despite being clearly banged up.

The hulking German centre posted primary assists on four of the Oilers’ five goals, including Zack Kassian’s game-tying goal with just over two minutes remaining in the game.

He finished this postseason with 32 points.

Connor McDavid led all forwards, skating for a shade under 27 minutes (26:59).

No Avalanche forward surpassed the 20-minute threshold.

The Oilers superstar registered another three points in the contest.

Despite missing out on the Stanley Cup Finals, McDavid’s 33 points ties for 18th all-time in a single postseason.

Mike Smith, who just turned 40, was vividly disappointed after the game.

“Momentum is a crazy thing in the playoffs and it was no different tonight,” Smith told reporters postgame. “We got the lead, it seems like when we got the lead, we couldn’t sustain that. We couldn’t get some saves…”

“There’s no participation medal. So…it’s very disappointing. It’s hard to get to this point.”

Darnell Nurse, who told reporters after the game that he’s been playing through a torn hip flexor, reflected on the Oilers’ best season in more than a decade.

“I’ve seen a team quit. I’ve seen us get into January and February and it piles on. As a group, it showed the maturity in our group that we’re able to turn it around.”

Draisaitl didn’t reveal the injuries he was battling through, but he did talk about the frustration of being swept.

“I’m proud of the group to get to this point of course. I don’t think anybody expected us to be here but we expected us to be here, and we expected to go further.”

“It sucks right now.”

This is the first time the Colorado Avalanche have made the Stanley Cup Finals since 2001, when they beat the New Jersey Devils in seven games to win their second Cup in franchise history.