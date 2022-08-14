Oilers announce jersey numbers for newcomers

The front of Jack Campbell’s Edmonton Oilers jersey will be a change for the goalie, obviously.

The back, though? It’ll stay the same.

The 30-year-old will wear No. 36, the Oilers announced in an Instagram post on Saturday that highlights the jersey numbers of the foursome added in free agency this summer.

Campbell, who signed a five-year, $25 million contract on July 13 to be the cure to Edmonton’s goaltending woes, wore the familiar No. 36 with the Los Angeles Kings starting in 2018 until he was traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs on February 6, 2020. He wore the same digits in two seasons with Toronto.

The goaltender, who is 71-39-14 with a 2.53 goals-against average and .916 save percentage in 135 career NHL games, had also previously worn No. 1 with the Kings and Dallas Stars.

Calvin Pickard, who will likely serve as the third-string goaltender behind Campbell and rookie Stuart Skinner, will wear No. 30.

Pickard, also signed July 13, wore No. 30 with the Maple Leafs in 2017-18 and Arizona Coyotes in 2018-19, and has also sported No. 31 and No. 33 in his career — an eight-year, 116-game venture that spans five organizations before landing in Edmonton.

The 30-year-old journeyman has a career 3.04 goals-against average and .901 save percentage.

Up front, Mattias Janmark will wear No. 26. They’re the same digits he wore as a member of the Vegas Golden Knights the past two seasons after sporting No. 13 through the first five years of his NHL career.

Greg McKegg, another depth signing for Edmonton, is expected to wear his seventh number over a nine-year career spanning 233 games with seven organizations, including the Maple Leafs (No. 39, No. 36), Florida Panthers (No. 41), Tampa Bay Lightning (No. 33), Pittsburgh Penguins (No. 33), Carolina Hurricanes (No. 42), New York Rangers (No. 14),and, most recently, the Boston Bruins (No. 18).

McKegg, 30, will sport No. 15 with Edmonton.

The first chance to see the new jerseys, preseason notwithstanding, will come in the Oilers’ season-slash-home opener against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, October 12.