How the Oilers could roll out lines for opening night this season

The Edmonton Oilers certainly have October 12 circled on the calendar, and with good reason.

Though there’s still a training camp to work through, one can be forgiven for looking forward to the regular season with a bit of excitement after the Oilers advanced to the Western Conference Final for the first time since an appearance in the Stanley Cup Final in 2006.

A sweep at the hands of the eventual Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche won’t put a damper on things, either.

Not when returning the Art Roy Trophy winner in Connor McDavid, the fourth-leading scorer in Leon Draisaitl, a full season of Evander Kane, and growth from youngsters like Kailer Yamamoto and Evan Bouchard, and, potentially, full-time rookie appearances from Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway.

Oh, and mix in a new $25-million goaltender in Jack Campbell.

The only complication, at this point, is the cap. The Oilers, according to CapFriendly, are over the upper limit by $6 million. Some relief, in the form of LTIR via goalie Mike Smith and Oscar Klefbom is coming, but Edmonton could still be forced to start the season a little shorthanded.

General manager Ken Holland doesn’t seem done, either, but that’s no reason not to start speculating as to what we could see on opening night.

Oilers forward lines

Evander Kane — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Leon Draisaitl — Kailer Yamamoto

Dylan Holloway — Ryan McLeod — Jesse Puljujarvi

Warren Foegele — Mattias Janmark — Derek Ryan

There’s no doubting that Kane will flank McDavid’s left on Edmonton’s top line this season. Kane, who re-upped with the Oilers on a four-year deal worth $5.125 million annually, netted 39 points (22 goals, 17 assists) in 43 games riding shotgun with McDavid last season. On the right, coach Jay Woodcroft has the luxury of experimenting between Zach Hyman, Yamamoto, and Jesse Puljujarvi — should Puljujarvi stick around.

Should Hyman not net the first audition on the top line, his consolation of returning to the right side alongside Draisaitl — where he spent significant time in 2021-22 — isn’t a far fall. With on-again, off-again centre Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on the left side, Edmonton boasts one of the best second-lines on the circuit.

A third line anchored with Ryan McLeod and the remainder from the trio of Hyman, Yamamoto and Puljujarvi gives way to a solid third trio, and interest will be raised if some formation of a kid line with freshman Dylan Holloway. Holloway made his NHL debut in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final against Colorado.

A veteran fourth-line formed between Warren Foegele, Derek Ryan, and Mattias Janmark seems like the most likely of moves, though some combination of Greg McKegg, Devin Shore, or Tyler Benson could slot in.

In: Mattias Janmark, Greg McKegg

Out: Zack Kassian, Derick Brassard, Brendan Perlini, Colton Sceviour, Kyle Turris

Oilers defence pairs

Darnell Nurse — Cody Ceci

Brett Kulak — Tyson Barrie

Philip Broberg — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse, in his first season of an eight-year, $74 million contract signed last August, will be the anchor of a defence that will have a bit of a different look to it.

He’ll be paired, most likely, with playoff standout Cody Ceci, and Brett Kulak, who joined the team at the NHL Trade Deadline last spring and re-signed on a four-year contract with an average annual value of $2.75 million when free agency opened, can expect to be a key piece, too, potentially alongside Tyson Barrie or Evan Bouchard.

Should Woodcroft opt to pair Kulak and Barrie together, that could leave another young partnership between Bouchard and rookie Philip Broberg — the No. 8 pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. It’d be an interesting pair with he and the 22-year-old Bouchard.

In: None

Out: Duncan Keith, Kris Russell

Oilers goaltenders

Jack Campbell

Stuart Skinner

It’ll be Campbell’s crease, no doubt, and his addition could be the key piece to elevate the Oilers into full-on contender status for the next few seasons. Though he couldn’t get the Toronto Maple Leafs over the hump, the 30-year-old is a decade younger than Smith, and posted a respectable 2.64 goals-against average and .914 save percentage to make him one of, if not the most coveted goaltender available in free agency.

He’ll be partnered with Stuart Skinner, whose contract flips to a one-way this season. The 23-year-old has been a standout at the American Hockey League level, and he gave the Oilers some solid work when both Smith and Mikko Koskinen struggled last season.

In: Jack Campbell

Out: Mike Smith, Mikko Koskinen