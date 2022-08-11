Young Ben Stelter was a ray of light that lit up every room.

That’s how the six-year-old cancer-fighting Edmonton Oilers superfan was described by captain Connor McDavid one year after Mike Stelter, Ben’s father, announced his passing after a lengthy battle with a type of brain cancer known as glioblastoma.

“This is a very tough day for the entire Oilers family, all the fans, but more importantly and most importantly, the family,” McDavid said in a Zoom interview with media on Thursday. “Ben meant so much to myself, to my teammates, and the relationship that kind of developed over the course of a year or so was something that I certainly won’t forget. He was an amazing little guy who lit up every single room he was in. Certainly lit up our room every time he walked in there.

“We’re thinking about the entire Stelter family.”

You truly changed the world and did so much good in your short time here. Mom and I are so proud of you. You had a bigger heart than anyone we’ve ever met. Our hearts are left with a Ben sized hole in them and life will never be the same without you. We are absolutely crushed. — Mike Stelter (@m_dan25) August 10, 2022

Ben underwent four rounds of chemotherapy and 30 radiation treatment sessions to remove the cancer, but the tumour returned before Christmas, prompting Ben to continue his battle with additional rounds of radiation.

The hockey world immediately mourned the loss of Ben.

“If any of you have met Ben you’d kind of understand what he’s saying when he lit up any room,” Oilers forward Zach Hyman said. “What he went through, you wouldn’t know it by meeting him. He always had a smile on his face. He just carried himself…just was so happy all the time. Just such a good kid. And he didn’t just touch all of us, but our entire families and the entire hockey world. He’s going to be greatly missed. He’s such an inspiration to all of us. What we went through really puts everything into perspective.

“I think people enjoyed seeing him and enjoyed rooting for him and playing for him. I think that’s why so many people are here now and why it’s affected so many people.”

Ben was first introduced to fans in Edmonton when he was an extra special Scotiabank Skater at Rogers Place on March 25. He also did media alongside Hyman postgame, where fans outside the Oilers’ media room chanted his name, and Ben declared McDavid was his favourite player.

The memory is one Hyman greatly cherishes.

“You just try to distract Ben, in this case, for what he’s going through and try to give him some relief,” Hyman said.

“I think the reason the whole hockey community, and the world for that matter, were so attached to him, not because of what he was going through but because of the person he was. In the videos, you saw this little boy who had such life and energy no matter what the situation was. I think that’s kind of what everybody was drawn to and why everybody is feeling the way that they are…because of the way he impacted so many people.”

Ben was later presented with his own hockey card, and he became an even bigger sensation thanks to the luck he provided the team — Edmonton went on a 10-game winning streak with the battler in attendance to watch.

Ben, who became an Oilers playoff ambassador, helped push Edmonton to the Western Conference Final, and his “play ‘La Bamba,’ baby” catchphrase became synonymous with the run.

“Professional athletes have an impact on kids, but Ben had such an impact on our team and myself, even in the short time we knew him,” McDavid said. “Just such an amazing kid. So strong. So brave. When you watch someone go through that, anybody, but especially when you’re five or six years old, to see him go through that was truly inspiring.

“He was such a fighter.”