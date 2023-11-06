Oilers broadcaster Gene Principe scores selfie with Will Ferrell

The legend of Gene Principe continues to grow among Edmonton Oilers fans.

The beloved “pun king” of Edmonton was making the most of his free time in Vancouver over the weekend. He decided to attend an MLS playoff game between the Vancouver Whitecaps and LAFC.

Luckily for Principe, he was able to score himself a selfie with the one and only Will Ferrell.

Went to @VancouverWhite1 match tonight vs @LAFC . Must say I was very selfieish. @CANWNT Bev Priestman@chiellini @MichaelBuble

It was all Ferell and square as he didn't take it against his Will.. pic.twitter.com/qlJarKpCTK — Gene Principe (@GenePrincipe) November 6, 2023

Though Ferrell might be the most famous person Principe got a selfie with, he certainly wasn’t the only one. Principe also shared selfies with Canadian singer Michael Buble, Canadian Women’s National Team coach Beverly Preistman, and LAFC player Giorgio Chiellini.

This wasn’t Ferrell’s biggest moment during the game. The iconic comedy actor had the privilege of getting booed by the hometown Whitecaps crowd as he was shown on the jumbotron cheering for the enemy LAFC team that he also co-owns.

Unfortunately for Vancouver soccer fans, it wasn’t a great night for the Whitecaps. Though Principe was undoubtedly bathing in the glory of these selfies, the Whitecaps saw their season come to an end in a 1-0 loss.

Principe has already turned some heads this year. He wasted no time getting a little bit weird on Oilers broadcasts, devouring a hot dog live on-air during the intermission of the team’s third game of the season in Nashville.

It is anybody’s guess for what Principe will do next.