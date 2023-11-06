SportsSoccerWhitecaps

Season over: Whitecaps' playoff run ends with dramatic finish at BC Place

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
|
Nov 6 2023, 3:02 am
Season over: Whitecaps' playoff run ends with dramatic finish at BC Place
@WhitecapsFC/X

The Vancouver Whitecaps hosted their first home playoff match at BC Place in six years tonight.

It didn’t go as planned.

Their season is over after losing the second match of their best-of-three series against LAFC by a 1-0 score. They lost the first game of the series 5-2 on October 28.

The only goal of the match came in the 24th minute on a penalty kick, courtesy of Denis Bouanga.

The Whitecaps poured it on late, including a glorious chance on a header by Brian White in the 85th minute, set up by Ryan Gauld. Gauld had one last chance at the death, only to be stopped by former Whitecaps goalkeeper Max Crepeau, who got the clean sheet for LAFC.

Crepeau was booed all night. Also booed? Will Ferrell, the Hollywood actor and co-owner of LAFC.

The Whitecaps had an MLS club record attendance for the match, as 30,204 fans poured into BC Place.

Pandemonium ensued during stoppage time, as the referee interfered with a Whitecaps scoring chance off a corner. The referee knocked Whitecaps midfielder Alessandro Schopf to the ground, leading to a goal the other way for LAFC.

The second LAFC goal was eventually overturned by VAR, as it was deemed to be offside, but not until after Whitecaps head coach Vanni Sartini was tossed from the match.

More to come…

Rob WilliamsRob Williams
+ Offside
+ Soccer
+ Whitecaps
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop