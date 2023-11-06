Oilers make emergency call-up ahead of critical road trip

The Edmonton Oilers recalled forward James Hamblin from the Bakersfield Condors on Sunday night.

In a social media post, the team referred to the call-up as being on an emergency basis.

🔁 #Oilers roster move 🔁 🔹Forward James Hamblin has been recalled from the @Condors on an emergency basis.

#LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/eqcFKhXNtC — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 6, 2023

The move comes as the team is struggling with a few injuries on the roster to both Mattias Janmark and Connor Brown.

As per Puck Pedia, because the Oilers do not have 20 healthy players available for tomorrow night’s game in Vancouver, the team is allowed to recall a player with a cap hit up to $875,000 as an emergency exception.

This exception allows for Hamblin to count as $0 toward the cap.

Hamblin is off to a decent start with the Condors. In the team’s first six games, he has scored three goals and five points. The undrafted winger will most likely slot in on the team’s fourth line tomorrow, though that should become clearer once the team practices on Monday morning.

This will be Hamblin’s second stint with the Oilers. The Edmonton native appeared in 10 games with the Oilers last year but wasn’t able to record any points.

He joins Raphael Lavoie and Sam Gagner as players currently on the roster who started their season in Bakersfield but have found their way to Edmonton.

Hamblin joins the team as they embark on what might be the most important road trip of the season.