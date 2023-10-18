Oilers broadcaster Gene Principe gives hilarious mid-game hot dog review

Sportsnet’s Gene Principe made sure Edmonton Oilers fans got the scoop on Nashville’s arena food during Tuesday night’s game against the Predators

The longtime Oilers broadcaster chowed down on Bridgestone Arena’s “Edmonton Dog” live on the air, which is a specialty hot dog that will only be served when the Oilers are playing the Predators.

The segment didn’t begin as planned as Principe almost immediately dropped the food onto the floor.

“I’m a loser because I definitely am not a ‘wiener,'” quipped Principe right after dropping the hot dog.

That didn’t stop him from grabbing the fallen hot dog, cleaning it up, and devouring it for all the folks watching the broadcast.

The “Edmonton Dog” is one of 11 unique hot dogs that the arena will be offering when certain teams come to visit the Predators. The Oilers iteration is uniquely Canadian and includes your standard hot dog along with fries, gravy, and cheese curds.

The Predators have lots of new food items at games this season including Banana Pudding Funnel Cake Fries, Dr Pepper-Glazed Chicken Sandwich, and hot dogs themed around visiting teams’ home cities (in the second picture) pic.twitter.com/jjPKuotHuq — 102.5 & 106.3 The Game (@1025TheGame) September 26, 2023

It probably was the last thing Oilers fans expected, but Principe wasted no time diving right into it, in all his messy glory.

“It’s good, I like it,” said Principe mid-chew. “To be ‘frank’ with you that’s actually quite impressive.”

After delivering the scoop on the sausage, Principe threw the broadcast back to Sportsnet commentators Jack Michaels and Louie Debrusk, but not before offering to save them a few “Edmonton Dogs” for themselves.

Segments like this have made Principe a favourite among the Oilers fanbase. The 56-year-old broadcaster has made quite a reputation for himself as the “pun king of Edmonton” as he almost always incorporates some type of pun in every segment he’s involved in.

He’s also known to be quite a fashionista among broadcasters.

you don't know how good you got it with gene principe. pic.twitter.com/rcuhBLfigQ — Jeff Chapman (@NewWaveOil) October 27, 2016

Principe caught Oilers fans in a good mood as the team was all over the Predators during the game. Leon Draisaitl and Zach Hyman led the way with four points each while Jack Campbell was fantastic in the 6-1 victory.

Connor McDavid also found himself on the highlight reel with an incredible spinorama goal.

Fans will be able to catch more of Principe’s antics when the Oilers visit the Philadelphia Flyers tomorrow night at 5:30 pm MT on Sportsnet One.