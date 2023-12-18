Evander Kane spreads Oilers holiday cheer by buying toys for kids

Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane spent his Friday spreading holiday cheer across the city.

The 32-year-old was out and about on his second annual Christmas shopping spree, where he helped buy toys for 200 kids through Kids Up Front, which helps provide equal opportunities for kids no matter their financial situation.

Kane posted on his Instagram on Monday saying the event was a huge success.

“Our 2nd Annual Christmas shopping spree was a great success. Thank you to all the volunteers that helped put this night together,” wrote Kane. “I greatly enjoyed meeting so many wonderful people and it was great to see so many big smiles that night.”

A post shared by EVANDER KANE (@evanderkane)

Last year, 100 students from across the city joined Kane at the Kingsway Mall Walmart to go on a shopping spree. The event was such a hit with everyone involved that Kane decided to bring it back for another year.

One of the more touching moments from last year happened when he found out that some of the kids were using their money to buy groceries for their families. When he found out, he gave those kids an additional $250 to buy things for themselves.

This isn’t Kane’s only foray into helping out kids in Edmonton. Throughout his time with the Oilers, Kane has become good friends with 10-year-old cancer fighter Cecily Rose. The two have teamed up for several heartwarming moments, including a trip to Disney Land over the summer.

She was among the many comments on Kane’s post who thanked him for giving back to the community.

“❤️❤️❤️ you make lots of kids happy,” wrote Cecily.

The Oilers Community Foundation is also trying to help kids enjoy the holiday season. They recently announced another massive 50/50 campaign called “No Kids Left Alone” that is raising money for the Stollery Children’s Hospital and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Whether you are a fan of Kane or not, you can’t deny that this is a wonderful way to spend your off day during the holidays.