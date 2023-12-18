Oilers supporting sick kids with MASSIVE holiday 50/50

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation has announced its latest plans for the next holiday 50/50 initiative.

After raising an astounding pot of $2.4 million in support of Kids Kottage over the Oilers’ latest homestand, the foundation is now hoping to support the Stollery Children’s Hospital and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The name of this initiative is “No Kid Left Alone” and is trying to make this holiday season a memorable one for families with sick kids.

“The holidays are a special time for everyone, especially children,” said Corey Smith, the board chair of the EOCF. “By supporting the Stollery Children’s Hospital and Make-A-Wish through the Oilers ‘No Kid Left Alone’ 50/50 raffle, Albertans can help make a real difference in the lives of children facing critical illnesses this holiday season.

“Together, we can spread joy and kindness to ensure every child feels cared for and cherished this special time of year.”

This 50/50 will work a little differently than the previous one. The Oilers will not be playing any home games during the duration that tickets will be available to purchase. Instead, people interested in buying 50/50 tickets will have until December 31 to do so online at the EOCF website.

As of Monday afternoon, the main draw pot is just getting started at about $7,265 with a meaty holiday bonus pot sitting at $463,760.

There are a few different amounts available for people to purchase including:

1 ticket for $5

10 tickets for $10

80 tickets for $25

250 tickets for $50

550 tickets for $100

Those who purchase the $100 package will also receive $75 toward a stay at the JW Marriott hotel in the Ice District as well as $25 toward Century Casinos. A purchase of a bonus ticket will also net you a $15 voucher for your next order of $50 or more from Viola.

The massive jackpot isn’t the only thing that will be up for grabs. Other prizes include Oilers tickets, smaller cash prizes, gift cards, and signed jerseys.

The main draw will take place on New Year’s Eve while the bonus jackpot will be drawn on the night of January 6.

More information about the 50/50 and how to buy tickets can be seen at the EOCF website.