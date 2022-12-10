Oilers' Kane hosts "holiday shopping spree" for 100 students

Evander Kane is certainly in the giving mood.

Kane, with the help of the Oilers and James H. Brown Injury Lawyers, hosted a “holiday shopping spree” for 100 students of Maskwacis Cree High School on Thursday, December 8.

“So thankful and grateful for some of the MESC staff to make this a possibility. But also a huge Thank you to Evander Kane and the Edmonton Oilers,” the school wrote in a Facebook post.

Each student was given a Kane T-shirt and $250 from the Edmonton forward.

When Kane found out some students used the money to purchase groceries for them home, he gifted an additional $250 to those kids to buy items for themselves, according to the Facebook post.

Kane, who inked a four-year deal worth $5.125 million annually with the Oilers this summer, is currently on the sidelines after sustaining a gruesome wrist slash when a skate cut him during a 3-2 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on November 8.

He has 13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 14 games this season.

Kane’s gesture came on the same day as Connor McDavid’s $100,000 pledge to the Ben Stelter Fund, a new initiative created in the late Stelter’s honour.

Stelter, an Oilers superfan who passed away this summer after a diagnosis of glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, had grown close with McDavid and the rest of his hockey team during the 2021-22 season and was a staple through the team’s playoff run.

The Stelter Fund has a goal of $1,000,000 run through the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation.