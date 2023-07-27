Oilers' Evander Kane hits up Disneyland with close friend Cecily

The friendship between Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane and Cecily Eklund is continuing to grow.

Kane and Cecily first met during an Oilers game this past season in which Kane was out due to injury. The two have since formed a very close friendship and have been spending plenty of time together this offseason.

Their most recent time spent together came at Disneyland, where Cecily shared a post on her Instagram of her and Kane on a ride at the famous park. This post came just a day after she had shared that she was able to hop on a plane to go to LA and visit Kane.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cecily (@simply_cecily_rose)

For those who may be unaware, Cecily is a 10-year-old who is battling brain cancer. This summer, she put together a bucket list for herself that included several fun tasks and events. Several of these have involved others, including a surprise birthday party that she threw for her friend Cosmo, in which Kane was in attendance.

Cecily has helped raise over $175,000 towards the Ben Stelter Fund, which was created in honour of another young Oilers fan who lost his battle with cancer last year at the age of six.

“The Ben Stelter Fund is special to me,” Cecily has written on her fundraiser page. “I am friends with Ben’s sisters and I see how much they love him and what a big heart Ben had. Ben got to have incredible experiences and that is something we have in common. Magical experiences are something that mean a lot to me. When you have the chance to do something fun instead of just hard things, it helps heal your heart. The Ben Stelter Fund is going to help kids fighting cancer have some magical experiences, and I can’t imagine anything more important. I have spent the past two years since my diagnosis raising money for kids with cancer, and have raised over $175,000. I have a big dream to raise as much as I can!”

Based on that write-up alone, it is clear what a big heart Cecily has, and why Kane has chosen to form such a close friendship with her. Anyone wanting to donate to Cecily and the Ben Stelter Fund can do so by clicking the link here.