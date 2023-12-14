Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane is continuing to do excellent work away from the rink in his community.

For those who may be unaware, Kane met 11-year-old Cecily Eklund during an Oilers game early into the 2022-23 season and the two have formed a very close friendship since then.

Cecily, who is battling brain cancer, has posted many updates on the activities she and Kane have been up to since becoming friends. The Oilers winger has travelled with her to Disneyland and allows her and her family to stay at his house whenever she needs to spend time at the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton.

This afternoon, Cecily shared that Kane recently helped her fix up the teen space at the Kids with Cancer Society House ahead of Christmas. She also uploaded a video where she and the 32-year-old, along with several other kids, spent the afternoon playing several games together, including Mario Kart.

“We did it,” Cecily wrote on her Instagram page. “We fixed the teen space at the Kids with Cancer Society House in time for Christmas! Thanks for coming to play with us, Evander. Sorry I beat you at Mario Kart.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cecily (@simply_cecily_rose)



While the Oilers forward seemed more than happy to help out, he wasn’t going to let her claim her Mario Kart victory, writing back, “You did not beat me at Mario Kart.”

Any concerns Oilers fans had when Kane was first signed midway through the 2021-22 season have quickly been erased. He has proven to be a great ambassador in the city and has been equally fantastic on the ice. Through 26 games this season, he has 12 goals and 22 points.

Thanks in large part to the play of Kane, the Oilers find themselves on an eight-game winning streak and are right back in the playoff mix after what was an ugly start to the season. They will be looking to make it nine in a row tonight as they get set to face the Tampa Bay Lightning.