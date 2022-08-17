Woodcroft expects Oilers pair to be healthy for training camp

The Edmonton Oilers expect both Leon Draisaitl and Darnell Nurse to be healthy when the puck drops on training camp in five weeks, according to coach Jay Woodcroft.

Each battled significant injury in Edmonton’s run to the Western Conference Final two months ago. Nurse toughed out a torn hip flexor he painfully laboured through, and Draisaitl played with a high-ankle sprain.

“I had breakfast with Darnell Nurse in Toronto last week,” Woodcroft said in a conversation with Bob Stauffer on Oilers Now earlier this week. “He seemed to be in good spirits. He just came through getting married, and he’s working hard in Aurora with the Gary Roberts’ group. He’s skating. He’s progressing. I didn’t ask him if he’s 95% or 100%, but I think he feels good in where he’s at heading into our NHL training camp in five weeks.

“That’s the impression that I got.”

Don't miss #Oilers Head Coach Jay Woodcroft in extended conversation with @Bob_Stauffer on today's show! Thoughts on the playoff run, off-season signings, Assistant Coach Mark Stuart and much more. 🍎: https://t.co/pyJQZttAnW

🟢: https://t.co/IdFIunt0sy — Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer (@OilersNow) August 16, 2022

Despite the injury, Nurse led the Oilers’ back end by averaging 21:07 of ice time per game through the 15 games he played.

He missed one contest because of the injury.

“Our medical staff…taped it up, gave me some anti-inflamm’s, and away you go,” Nurse said in exit interviews in June after the club was swept out of the West final by the eventual Stanley Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche. “There’s no excuse. When you get to this point in the season you want to be on your game and play at a certain level. There’s no excuse. Everyone’s banged up this time of year. And myself personally, I wanted to be better in this series. It’s just added motivation for summer to come back and be a difference-maker next year.”

Draisaitl is expected to be ready by camp, too.

“I believe Leon is healing along the same lines, that he’s progressing,” Woodcroft continued. “Those guys are workaholics in the gym and they’re both on the ice. I would expect to have both of them fully healthy for the start of training camp.

“That’s my expectation.”

Draisaitl finished second in scoring among all playoff competitors with 32 points (seven goals, 25 assists).

Only Connor McDavid was more productive through the entire four-round affair, netting 33 points (10 goals, 23 assists).

“Absolute warrior,” goaltender Mike Smith said at exit interviews.

“To have one of your top players, one of the best players in the league, have an injury as severe as he did and to play as well as he did and battle through… everyone knows the skill level he has but to compete through an injury as severe as he has is obviously something that is special and he deserves a lot of credit for pushing through.”