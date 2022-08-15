Oilers tease new all-access "Oil Change"-esque show with tweet

The Edmonton Oilers could be peeling back the curtain one more time.

The Oilers teased the possibility of an all-access, behind-the-scenes type documentary show similar to Oil Change in a cryptic tweet Monday.

“What if we told you we were doing another all-access, Oil Change-type show…” the club tweeted, complete with eyeball emoji.

What if we told you we were doing another all-access, Oil Change-type show… 👀 — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) August 15, 2022

Oil Change, produced by Aquila Productions and written by Scott Morison and narrated by Gord Marriott, was a documentary-style look at the Oilers organization and ran for four seasons from 2010-11 to 2013-14. The first season ran on TSN, and the production later appeared on Sportsnet.

The show, which aired roughly once per month, gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at the day-to-day operations of the franchise.

The pilot aired June 24, 2010, and featured Edmonton’s decision with the No. 1 pick in the 2010 NHL Draft after winning the NHL Draft Lottery.

The series concluded on April 20, 2014.

The Toronto Maple Leafs were recently featured in the Amazon Prime series All or Nothing, giving fans a peek behind the curtain at the organization during the 2020-21 pandemic-shortened season.

“With a talented young core of hockey players — and a dynamic front office staff, the Leafs open up their locker room for an inside look at the trials and tribulations of an NHL season, as they deal with injuries, successes, setbacks, triumphs, and the looming spectre of COVID-19,” read the synopsis.

That series was produced by Rob Worsoff and Corey Russell and aired exclusively on Prime Video.

An Oil Change-esque reboot could feature a similar look, subbing in Oilers stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in place of Maple Leafs standouts Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.