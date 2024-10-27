Oilers' Draisaitl gets adorable birthday post from fiancee Celeste

The Edmonton Oilers are gearing up for a game against the Detroit Red Wings tonight on the same day that superstar Leon Draisaitl is celebrating his 29th birthday.

Draisaitl will finally be matching his jersey number in age starting today and Oil Country has been quick to wish the German a happy birthday. Perhaps the most important birthday wishes came from his fiancee Celeste Desjardins, who made an adorable post to Instagram for her soon-to-be husband.

“Couldn’t be happier you were born,” Desjardins captioned the post. “Happy Birthday my love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Celeste Desjardins (@celestedesjardins)

Draisaitl and Desjardins had been dating for several years before the Oilers superstar popped the question while the couple was on a romantic picnic in Spain over the summer. While Draisaitl makes his living playing hockey, Desjardins also works in the public eye as an actor and has appeared in several films.

A wedding date for the couple has not yet been revealed, but there is a good chance that it will occur sometime next summer as Draisaitl will be hard-pressed to find free time during the NHL season. If that is the case, the wedding would be taking place around a year after fellow teammate, and best friend, Connor McDavid got married to his wife Lauren Kyle.

Unlike the McDavids, however, Draisaitl and Desjardins have committed themselves to Edmonton for the long-term, as he signed an eight-year, $112 million extension with the Oilers over the summer. McDavid will have the chance to do the same this summer.

While the two have plenty to be happy about on his 29th birthday, Draisaitl will be hoping he can get an Oilers win as the team will be in action against the Red Wings tonight.