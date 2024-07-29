SportsHockeyOilers

Photos from the McDavid wedding are starting to filter out

Preston Hodgkinson
Preston Hodgkinson
|
Jul 29 2024, 6:28 pm
Photos from the McDavid wedding are starting to filter out
Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports | @laurenkyle1/Instagram

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid married fiancée Lauren Kyle on Saturday, and photos from the much-anticipated ceremony are starting to leak out.

Details on the wedding have been scarce as there doesn’t appear to be a lot of photos being posted on social media from the actual ceremony, but that hasn’t stopped a few from leaking out to the public.

X user @Kennedystrash was hard at work this weekend compiling a thread of all the photos that have come out of the event so far.

The elusive altar photo of McDavid and Kyle has yet to make its way into the public eye, but we do know who some of the guests at the wedding were, including Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris and former Oilers tough guys Pat Maroon and Zack Kassian.

We also might have gotten a glimpse of what the outfits for McDavid’s two best men were wearing. His brother Cam McDavid was spotted wearing a sharp all-white suit for the occasion. Cam is one of McDavid’s best men, along with Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl.

We have yet to see what Draisaitl looked like in the all-white outfit.

While there is certain to be a long list of Oilers, current and former, that were at the wedding, only Derek Ryan has so far been pictured. The 37-year-old was at the ceremony along with his wife Bonnie.

We also know that ex-Oiler Warren Foegele was in attendance along with current Oilers Evan Bouchard and Philip Broberg in a post taken a day before the wedding.

 

As for where the official photos of the wedding are, one of the members of the event team for the wedding posted a video saying that people would have to wait a couple of days for more details to be shared.

While it’s not confirmed, this seems to imply that the newly married couple gave an outlet exclusive coverage rights. Either that or the McDavids want to enjoy their moment privately for a few more days before releasing official photos.

Preston HodgkinsonPreston Hodgkinson
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Oilers
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop