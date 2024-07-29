Photos from the McDavid wedding are starting to filter out

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid married fiancée Lauren Kyle on Saturday, and photos from the much-anticipated ceremony are starting to leak out.

Details on the wedding have been scarce as there doesn’t appear to be a lot of photos being posted on social media from the actual ceremony, but that hasn’t stopped a few from leaking out to the public.

X user @Kennedystrash was hard at work this weekend compiling a thread of all the photos that have come out of the event so far.

The elusive altar photo of McDavid and Kyle has yet to make its way into the public eye, but we do know who some of the guests at the wedding were, including Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris and former Oilers tough guys Pat Maroon and Zack Kassian.

Zack Kassian and Patrick Maroon in attendance. 📸 / Cassandra Kassian pic.twitter.com/FeZM6EARR5 — Kennedy (@kennedystrash) July 29, 2024

We also might have gotten a glimpse of what the outfits for McDavid’s two best men were wearing. His brother Cam McDavid was spotted wearing a sharp all-white suit for the occasion. Cam is one of McDavid’s best men, along with Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl.

We have yet to see what Draisaitl looked like in the all-white outfit.

FIT CHECK ✅ Cam McDavid stuns in all white. Confirmed to be 1 of Connor’s best men (Leon is the other) Connor’s groomsmen lookin sharp. pic.twitter.com/OjztRHddP0 — Kennedy (@kennedystrash) July 28, 2024

While there is certain to be a long list of Oilers, current and former, that were at the wedding, only Derek Ryan has so far been pictured. The 37-year-old was at the ceremony along with his wife Bonnie.

Derek Ryan and his Wife Bonnie in attendance 📸 / TheRyanHaus pic.twitter.com/pXQeGRWP7V — Kennedy (@kennedystrash) July 29, 2024

We also know that ex-Oiler Warren Foegele was in attendance along with current Oilers Evan Bouchard and Philip Broberg in a post taken a day before the wedding.

Let the boys week in lieu of the Big McDavid Wedding Weekend Begin!

Warren Foegele Jokingly called this Weekend 'The Royal Wedding!' How Big do you think this Wedding would be in comparison to

Wayne and Janet's if it was broadcast or taken place in Edmonton?! pic.twitter.com/YLF3VCbYwE — Oilers After Dark's -B.W. (@OADsBraydonW) July 26, 2024

As for where the official photos of the wedding are, one of the members of the event team for the wedding posted a video saying that people would have to wait a couple of days for more details to be shared.

From the Wedding Planner and the Events Team, it seems that they’ve sold the coverage of the wedding to a magazine. The events team company, has done weddings that are featured in Elle, People, and Vogue. https://t.co/sDlzLqhzvu pic.twitter.com/tXHm7kBvGB — Kennedy (@kennedystrash) July 28, 2024

While it’s not confirmed, this seems to imply that the newly married couple gave an outlet exclusive coverage rights. Either that or the McDavids want to enjoy their moment privately for a few more days before releasing official photos.