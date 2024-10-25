Ex-Oilers forward Yamamoto put on waivers by his new team

Former Edmonton Oilers winger Kailer Yamamoto may have a new NHL home within the next 24 hours.

After going unsigned through the offseason, Yamamoto eventually agreed to a professional tryout offer (PTO) with the Utah Hockey Club. He impressed in training camp, and was able to earn a one-year, two-way contract.

Yamamoto’s stint with Utah’s organization may be short-lived, however, as it was announced this afternoon that he had been placed on waivers.

Yamamoto suited up for just three games with Utah, going pointless while averaging less than 11 minutes in ice time.

The past few seasons have proven to be difficult for Yamamoto, who, early on in his career, seemed to have a really bright future ahead of himself. In the 2019-20 season, he managed 26 points in 27 games with the Oilers.

Yamamoto was never able to rediscover that scoring touch, although he did manage a 20-goal season with the Oilers in 2021-22. He spent just one more season in Edmonton, his fourth in the NHL, before being traded to the Detroit Red Wings, who bought him out the following day.

The 26-year-old spent the 2023-24 season with the Seattle Kraken, scoring eight goals and 16 points in 59 games.

While Yamamoto is a highly skilled player, his 5-foot-9, 178-pound frame has affected his ability to produce at a consistent rate in the NHL. There are times when that skill shines through, however, and with a cap hit of just $775,000, there may be another team willing to give him another opportunity. If that does happen, he’ll need to take advantage of it, as his NHL future isn’t looking all too promising at this time.