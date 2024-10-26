Oilers will now have a sponsor on their road jersey

The Edmonton Oilers road jerseys will have a new look to them in tomorrow’s game versus the Detroit Red Wings.

The Oilers took to Instagram this morning to reveal a new sponsor, Karbon-X, on their white sweaters. Karbon-X is a Calgary-based company whose focus is to create real-world solutions for carbon reduction.

“Karbon-X has joined the Oilers as the team’s official away jersey partner,” the Oilers wrote on Instagram.

While the company’s initiatives are ones that seemingly everyone can get behind, fans are never thrilled to see advertisements placed on hockey jerseys, and that, to no surprise, is the case once again.

“Remember when you guys said it’s not necessary for jersey ads,” one user commented.

He was far from the only frustrated fan, either, with another chiming in, “Oh, c’mon. I thought we at least got lucky not having hideous ads on our way jerseys.”

The advertisements on sweaters are a new sight for Oilers fans, as the organization only just began wearing them on their home uniforms. They announced in early September that their royal blue jerseys would have a Play Alberta advertisement on them.

While it is somewhat disappointing to see ads get placed on these beautiful sweaters, one on the shoulder isn’t the end of the world. The Oilers are certainly not the only team to do so, as many teams have begun placing ads on their jerseys in recent seasons.

Though there is frustration with the higher-ups to place this latest ad on the away jerseys, the Oilers players gave their fans a big reason to cheer last night.

They were able to defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins by a 4-0 final last night, a game in which Viktor Arvidsson snapped out of his funk with three primary assists. Next up is a game tomorrow versus the Detroit Red Wings, where they’ll aim to get their record back to .500.