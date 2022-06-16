Northern Chicken is one of the best places for fried chicken in Edmonton.

It isn’t just the crispy comfort food that makes this restaurant so good, but also the great music and selection of bourbon, beer, and bubbles.

This brand is known for its spicy and screaming hot flavours and a fan-favourite — mustard fried chicken.

The first and only location in Edmonton is at 10704 – 124th Street NW, but it appears a downtown spot is opening up soon.

In a recent Instagram post, Northern Chicken describes how close it came to shutting down completely, so having not one but two places is very exciting.

“At times we thought we were going to lose our business, were vocal about it, and we cannot thank you enough for the support you’ve shown us in living to see another day,” read the Instagram post.

“Now for some exciting news.”

It looks like the passionate customers were loud enough to attract local investors to help keep the doors open and continue to serve outstanding food.

“We have steadied our ship and are excited that we will be opening a second location in the downtown core,” the post also stated.

The menu highlights are southern classics with a modern twist.

Classic fried chicken sandwiches are available, but so are items like the Donair Fried Chicken Sandwich, BLT Fried Chicken Sandwich, and Dorito Mac and Cheese, to name a few.

Stay tuned for updates on the opening of this second location.

Northern Chicken

Instagram