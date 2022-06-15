Calling all wing lovers! St. Louis Bar & Grill has kicked off its Wingsanity event and hungry customers can now chow down on All-You-Can-Eat (AYCE) wings for an entire month.

From now until July 17, St. Louis Bar & Grill is welcoming customers back to its restaurants after a two-year hiatus, to dine on AYCE wings.

There are 29 flavours to try like its top-selling Medium Dry Rub or Caribbean Jerk, Chili Lime, Chipotle Mango Dry Rub, Garlic Parm, Buffalo Ranch, General Tao’s, and so much more.

In celebration of Wingsanity’s long-awaited return, the chain has a giant 10-foot Wet Naps — that is 25 times larger than the regular-sized version.

Every week a customer taking part in the event will be randomly chosen to win the massive wet nap.

“Over the years we’ve come to realize that all-you-can-eat wings really do need an all-you-can-eat Wet Nap. We have so many guests who really embrace the spirit of this iconic event, leaving our restaurants covered in sauce. We hope this helps them to return home a little cleaner,” said Royal Nasager, VP of Marketing at St. Louis Bar & Grill.

Customers can eat all the wings their hearts desire for $23.99. Now the question is, are you going for bone-in or boneless wings? Take your pick!

There are two St. Louis Bar & Grill locations in the Edmonton area.

St. Louis Bar & Grill

Address: 3810 Sherwood Drive Unit 110, Sherwood Park

Address: 375 Saint Albert Trail, St. Albert

With files from Daily Hive’s Karen Doradea