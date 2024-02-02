Winefest is returning to Edmonton this month

A huge festival is heading to Edmonton this month, and it’s a must-visit for vino lovers.

Winefest, a celebration of the world of wine, will be held at the Edmonton Convention Centre on February 23 and 24.

You can sip your way through some of the world’s most celebrated wine regions, with over 290 different wines showcased, so whether you prefer red, white, sparkling or even port, there will be samples to test out.

This year, Spain’s finest wine region, Rioja, will be a focus, with 25 wines from 12 wineries to try and experts on hand to tell you everything you need to know about each sip.

In addition to some incredible wines, canapés and hors d’oeuvres by Serge Belair, Edmonton Convention Centre’s executive chef, will be served, with dishes such as Alberta short rib, wild mushroom ravioli and flambéed French beignet on the menu.

Tickets include all-inclusive wine samplings, hors d’oeuvres, and a wine glass to take home.

Good wine and good food? Count us in!

When: February 23 and 24, 2024

Where: Edmonton Convention Centre – 9797 Jasper Avenue, Edmonton

Price: From $126.55 per person; buy tickets here