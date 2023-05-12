A MASSIVE 100 km long trail in the River Valley just got a new name (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

A more than 100-kilometre trail connecting six municipalities in the North Saskatchewan river valley has a brand-new name.

Yesterday morning, the River Valley Alliance (RVA) unveiled the name for the longest river valley pedestrian trail in North America: Amisko Wacîw Mêskanaw.

The trail’s name is in the Cree language, gifted by Elder Jerry Saddleback in a ceremony.

Connecting the Town of Town of Devon, Parkland County, the City of Edmonton, Strathcona County, Fort Saskatchewan, and Sturgeon County, the trail winds through more than 8,000 hectares of parkland.

The River Valley Alliance (RVA) created this video to highlight the incredible history of Amisko Wacîw Mêskanaw (ahmsk-wahCHEE oh MESS-kah-now or msk-wahCHEE oh MESS-kah-now), or Beaver Hill Road.

“This trail allows us to connect with the land, our neighbouring municipalities, and our collective history. I am proud that the City of Edmonton supported this important Indigenous naming project, and I encourage Edmontonians to visit this well-loved trail with a new appreciation,” said Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi.

The trail project has been in the works for more than 20 years and is about 75% complete, according to the RVA. CTV News reports that a 25-kilometre stretch between Edmonton and Devon still hasn’t been connected yet. However, work is underway to secure funding for the final few kilometres.

Either way, this is an incredible feature in our backyard.