What a big kitty: Lynx spotted in Edmonton River Valley and it's majestic

A photo of a lynx spotted in the Edmonton River Valley that was shared on Reddit has many people appreciating its beauty — and finding humour about the gorgeous animal as well.

What’s Reddit and Edmonton without a little comedy sprinkled in there, right?

“Look at this Kitty I saw in the river valley near Tawatinâ LRT Bridge,” the original poster stated, with the photo showing the lynx staring directly at the camera while sitting in the woods.

You might also like: Grab the coats: Edmonton set to see a 46ºC drop in temperatures soon

8 winter dates I want my boyfriend to take me on in Edmonton

Winter things you can do in Edmonton for $30 or less

Users were quick to comment on how beautiful the lynx looked, their love for the Edmonton River Valley, and of course some jokes, too.

“Did you pspspspspsps?,” wrote one user, with another adding, “Now how did Hunter get out of his cage. You better call the Oilers up.”

“I see a nose that needs a boopin,” “If you’re cold, they’re cold…” and “You should have pet him and taken him home. Best friends forever,” were also popular comments.

Lynx are no strangers to Edmonton with media reports in the past profiling them hanging out in numerous areas in the city, including in west Edmonton and one time even napping on the Alberta Legislature grounds.