A MASSIVE new park is coming to the Edmonton River Valley (PHOTOS)

Edmonton is known for the gorgeous River Valley, and a massive new park opening later this summer looks spectacular.

The City of Edmonton announced the new park Tuesday morning, with the park being located in the northeast nestled along the North Saskatchewan River.

This park will be larger than Hawrelak Park’s 168-acre footprint, running at a massive 190 acres, which is the equivalent of 150 football fields.

The park has some wickedly unique features like barn bridges, an ornamental lake, a large events centre for gatherings and weddings, trail connections, a children’s playground and public washrooms.

“Edmontonians have told us loud and clear that they want to expand River Valley access to enjoy more opportunities to connect with friends, family and the natural world around them,“ said Mayor Amarjeet Sohi in a news release. “I hope this new park will serve as an important gathering place for generations of residents as our city continues to grow.”

The park, previously known as Our Lady Queen of Peace Ranch North, is located at 17th Street NE and 153rd Avenue NE.

“To ensure equitable access to River Valley experiences for all Edmontonians, we must provide recreation opportunities in all corners of the city,” said Ward Dene Councillor Aaron Paquette. “North Edmonton is developing and growing at a fantastic rate, so we are planning, not only for those living here now, but for the needs of future residents as well.”

The park is located adjacent to the Horse Hill Area Structure Plan, which includes five future neighbourhoods and an anticipated population of 70,000.

The City of Edmonton says the park will not open to the public until late Summer 2023, in order for staff and crew to perform proper inspections and maintenance work and prepare the facilities and grounds for public use.