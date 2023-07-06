A massive 10-day street festival is about to take over downtown Edmonton

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A 10-day festival is about to take over downtown Edmonton that you definitely won’t want to miss out on.

The Edmonton International Street Performers Festival populates Churchill Square every July with roving performers, daring acrobats, and plenty more, while patrons roam and take in performances.

Over its 39 years, the festival has hosted performers from all over Canada and the US, as well as Japan, China, Portugal, Thailand, Samoa, South Korea, Ukraine, Germany, and many more from across the globe.

Upwards of 200,000 people flock downtown each year during the festival’s 10 days.

From the incredible acrobatics of The Human Gyroscope to the fired-up Circus Firemen from Australia, there are tons of acts and experiences to take in during this year’s festival.

In addition to a whopping 47 acts, there are workshops where you can try your hand at visual art or circus performance, tons of food, arts and crafts vendors are on-site, and you can check out music and dance performances on the stage in the licensed patio in the evenings.

Performances are free to check out; however, it’s important to note that performers “pass the hat” in the age-old tradition of busking afterwards.

Payment for the shows is entirely at the audience’s discretion, but it doesn’t hurt to make sure you have a few dollars in your pocket to pay performers for their hard work.

You won’t want to miss out on this one! This is 10 days of unbelievable performance and artistry you won’t see anywhere else.

Where: Churchill Square

When: July 6 to 17

Tickets: Free admission