Best new restaurants in Edmonton you have to check out soon

Edmonton has had some incredible new restaurants join its foodie scene over the last year, and it’s only getting better.

If you’re looking to branch out from some of your usual spots, there are a ton of incredible new restaurants in Edmonton that are just waiting to be explored.

We’ve rounded up some of YEG’s best new restaurants that are well worth a visit, and who knows, you may just discover a new favourite.

If you’re looking to head out and explore, here are some of the best new restaurants that have opened in Edmonton in the last month.

Get a taste of Parisian life at this new Edmonton wine bar. Coterie has a wine list of varieties from all over the world and some delicious small plates on offer. It’s the perfect spot to cozy up on a cold evening.

Address: 10330 80th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 825-480-1817

Burger joint Backstairs Burger just opened its second location. The spot is famous for its unique smash burger combinations, such as the “Dr. BBQ” with Dr Pepper BBQ sauce or the “Sugar Skull” with bone marrow caramel.

Address: Europa Boulevard, West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW, Edmonton

The weather might be getting colder, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have a truly tropical experience. The bar takes inspiration from Polynesia, with cocktails and food to match the vibe. With everything from tuna poke bowls to Spam fries, the menu is mouth-watering.

Address: 10037 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

This stunning restaurant and bar has a large menu of shareables, pasta, burgers and more. However, they also serve up charcuterie if you’re looking to grab a snack with friends. They even have a “build your own G&T” option where you can select your preferred gin, tonic and garnishes.

Address: 4208 Calgary Trail NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-760-4448

