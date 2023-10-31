Backstairs Burger: Tasty spot for smash burgers opens second location

Backstairs Burger, one of Edmonton’s best spots for unique smash burgers and shakes, has just opened its second location in the city.

The new location, located inside West Edmonton Mall, will feature all of the brand’s mouth-watering creations, from the “Professor PB&J” to its best-seller, The OG bacon cheeseburger. Its first location reopened earlier this summer.

It’s run by two classically trained chefs, and the ingredients are local, fresh, and made in-house.

The menu is definitely eye-catching; we’re interested in trying the “Sugar Skull” burger, which is topped with a 3.5 oz smash patty, bone marrow caramel, glazed bacon, house pickled onions, thick cut tomato, horseradish aioli, and original Ruffles.

If burgers aren’t your thing, there are plenty of other options to choose from, including duck wings, crispy chicken sandwiches, and vegan options.

The shakes are just as unique, serving flavours such as Coffee Crisp or Strawberry Pop-Tart.

Backstairs Burger has its own seating inside the mall, too, which means you can enjoy an alcoholic beverage with your meal, should you want one.

It’s certainly making us hungry looking at it, and we can’t wait to swing by and see what this cool new spot has to offer.

Backstairs Burger

Address: Europa Boulevard, West Edmonton Mall — 8882 170th Street NW

